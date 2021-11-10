Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Apollo Investment Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AINV)

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apollo Investment in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ramirez now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of Apollo Investment stock opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.82. The stock has a market cap of $849.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.95. Apollo Investment has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $15.27.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 63.83%. The business had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 51,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. 33.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.