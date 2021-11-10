Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Baudax Bio, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BXRX)

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Baudax Bio in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baudax Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BXRX opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70. Baudax Bio has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.12.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS.

In other news, CFO Richard S. Casten bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.51 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 158,200 shares of company stock worth $93,338. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baudax Bio by 735.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,445,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baudax Bio by 30.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 125,602 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Baudax Bio by 13,944.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 359,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Baudax Bio during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Baudax Bio by 158.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 104,860 shares in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

