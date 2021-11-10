Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Sunday, November 7th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($15.32) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($15.70). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($4.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($12.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.87) by $0.08.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.38.

Shares of MDGL opened at $92.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.14. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $74.18 and a 1-year high of $142.62.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

