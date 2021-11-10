Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tutor Perini Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tutor Perini in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.05.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

TPC opened at $14.62 on Monday. Tutor Perini has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $746.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 291.3% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 127,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 94,675 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 24.4% in the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 229,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 44,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 12.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after purchasing an additional 74,375 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 28.8% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 490,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 109,550 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,890,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,882,000 after purchasing an additional 106,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,055,500 over the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

