Equities Analysts Set Expectations for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.89. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ FY2022 earnings at $13.12 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

PFSI stock opened at $66.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.19. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $786.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.03 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 47.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 5.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $1,928,000. Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 23.7% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 47,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 30.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 25,952 shares during the period. 57.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $1,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 4.48%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.