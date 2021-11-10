Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Terex Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Terex in a research note issued on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Terex’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

NYSE:TEX opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.60. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Terex by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,944,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,682,000 after purchasing an additional 544,495 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Terex by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,051,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Terex by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,100,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,044,000 after purchasing an additional 55,851 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Terex by 771.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,900,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Terex by 463.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,671,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,183 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $262,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $147,782.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Terex’s payout ratio is 18.90%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

