Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EBKDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Erste Group Bank to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Erste Group Bank from €42.00 ($49.41) to €44.00 ($51.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Erste Group Bank to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from €49.00 ($57.65) to €50.00 ($58.82) in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Erste Group Bank to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from €40.00 ($47.06) to €41.00 ($48.24) in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of EBKDY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.03. 26,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.33. Erste Group Bank has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.42.

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

