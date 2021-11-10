Eterbase Coin (XBASE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $44,732.00

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. Eterbase Coin has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eterbase Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Eterbase Coin has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00054227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.51 or 0.00225408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00011855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.94 or 0.00093029 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004175 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Profile

Eterbase Coin (CRYPTO:XBASE) is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 coins. Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE . The official website for Eterbase Coin is www.eterbase.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ETERBASE is a cryptocurrency exchange platform with a focus on multi-asset support and regulatory compliance. As ETERBASE demonstrate, there is clearly an underserved market for a reliable cryptocurrency exchange with a robust operational and technological infrastructure on par with the large banks and Wall Street firms. ETERBASE have designed an exchange platform and membership protocol to accommodate a wide variety trading of needs, with the intention of solving a number of key problems and common annoyances affecting the quality of trading experience on the first wave of digital asset exchanges. “

Buying and Selling Eterbase Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eterbase Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

