Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $187.25 Million

Analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) to announce $187.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.80 million and the highest is $188.70 million. Ethan Allen Interiors reported sales of $178.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year sales of $752.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $743.10 million to $760.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $743.55 million, with estimates ranging from $726.20 million to $760.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $178.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, Director James B. Carlson sold 18,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $430,218.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.67. The stock had a trading volume of 22,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,100. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.12. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $32.15.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

