Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Major Shareholder Sells $321,232.10 in Stock

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 52,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $321,232.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 167,701 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $1,056,516.30.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 116,500 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $760,745.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 34,101 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $170,846.01.

On Friday, October 8th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 43,692 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $218,460.00.

Shares of ETON stock opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 8.96.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETON has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETON. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 49,506 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 17,333 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

