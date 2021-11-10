Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Director Sells $534,000.00 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Director M Michele Burns sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total value of $534,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Etsy stock opened at $258.67 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.49 and a 1 year high of $283.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.53, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Etsy by 98.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

