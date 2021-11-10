Eutelsat Communications S.A. Plans Dividend of $0.27 (OTCMKTS:ETCMY)

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.271 per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Shares of ETCMY remained flat at $$3.65 during trading hours on Wednesday. 26 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,686. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14. Eutelsat Communications has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $3.84.

ETCMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

