Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Director Sells $139,083.78 in Stock

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 3,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $139,083.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert G. Miller, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2 shares of Evans Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80.00.

Evans Bancorp stock opened at $39.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.19. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $40.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.34. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 25.73%. Analysts forecast that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Evans Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

