Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of EVAX traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.28. The company had a trading volume of 12,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,644. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $25.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Evaxion Biotech A/S alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on EVAX. Zacks Investment Research raised Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.