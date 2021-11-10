Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.090-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $367.60 million-$367.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $363.20 million.Everbridge also updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.20-0.19) EPS.

Shares of Everbridge stock traded down $20.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,242,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,037. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 0.71. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $105.23 and a 52 week high of $178.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

EVBG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.00.

In other news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.70, for a total value of $199,337.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,434. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,875,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,644 shares of company stock valued at $3,704,409 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.