Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director C John Wilder Acquires 7,058 Shares

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director C John Wilder acquired 7,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $449,100.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

C John Wilder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, C John Wilder acquired 7,180 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $463,540.80.

On Wednesday, October 6th, C John Wilder acquired 19,930 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.96 per share, with a total value of $1,254,792.80.

On Monday, October 4th, C John Wilder acquired 20,225 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.40 per share, with a total value of $1,262,040.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, C John Wilder purchased 19,763 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.78 per share, with a total value of $1,240,721.14.

On Tuesday, September 28th, C John Wilder purchased 19,778 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $1,241,267.28.

On Thursday, September 23rd, C John Wilder purchased 19,840 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $1,263,808.00.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $64.12 on Wednesday. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.18.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.02%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 919,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,931 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 40.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 62.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,959,000 after purchasing an additional 259,219 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 48.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 47,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 13.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 154,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 18,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

