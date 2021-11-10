Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.07% of Everspin Technologies worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRAM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 28.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 196,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 43,553 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the first quarter worth about $168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 423.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 27,175 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 98.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 20,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 13.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. 25.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MRAM opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.06. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.51 million, a P/E ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 1.48.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 million for the quarter.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

