EvidenZ (BCDT) Price Up 7.6% This Week

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 10th. One EvidenZ coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000294 BTC on exchanges. EvidenZ has a total market capitalization of $7.70 million and approximately $17,663.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EvidenZ has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00055306 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.11 or 0.00222399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00011931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00092112 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

EvidenZ Coin Profile

EvidenZ is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,273,163 coins. The official website for EvidenZ is www.bcdiploma.com . EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

EvidenZ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using U.S. dollars.

