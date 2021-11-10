Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.42. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 14,157,007 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $89.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.22.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 130.6% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 31,607 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 7,270.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 58,162 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

