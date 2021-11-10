Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Holdings Decreased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,070 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 400.0% during the second quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 32.0% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,813,000 after buying an additional 1,339,200 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 64.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.0% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,618,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,720,000 after buying an additional 32,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 141.3% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 14,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $54.09 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

