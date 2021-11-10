ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Sells $3,582,334.80 in Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 26,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $3,582,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rohit Kapoor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Rohit Kapoor sold 16,119 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $2,059,202.25.

On Thursday, October 14th, Rohit Kapoor sold 20,000 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $2,495,000.00.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $135.65 on Wednesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.39 and a twelve month high of $138.54. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 20.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 38.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the third quarter valued at $1,997,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 981.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

