ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EXLS. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.75.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $135.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. ExlService has a 1-year low of $76.39 and a 1-year high of $138.54.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.55 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ExlService will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 26,840 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $3,582,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $327,595.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,620 shares of company stock worth $8,464,133 over the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after acquiring an additional 45,001 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in ExlService by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in ExlService by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,653,000 after acquiring an additional 266,227 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in ExlService by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ExlService by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 463,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,790,000 after acquiring an additional 16,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

