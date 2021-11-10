eXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the technology company on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $45.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 96.45 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. eXp World has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eXp World will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $1,629,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,127,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,653,399.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $535,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 398,000 shares of company stock worth $17,884,660 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in eXp World stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 648,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 129,780 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of eXp World worth $25,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

