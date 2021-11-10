Expro Group Holdings N.V. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NYSE:XPRO)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Expro Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Expro Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on XPRO. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $4.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expro Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

NYSE XPRO opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. Expro Group has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $32.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

