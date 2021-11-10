Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $120.94

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $120.94 and last traded at $120.94, with a volume of 10 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.42.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Fabrinet from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $543.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $118,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,027 shares of company stock worth $6,811,466. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FN. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter worth $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter worth $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter worth $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter worth $75,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet Company Profile (NYSE:FN)

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

