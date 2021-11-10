Faceter Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15,130.00 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 279.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 10th. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and $15,130.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Faceter has traded 279.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00055169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.57 or 0.00223051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00011921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.14 or 0.00092311 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

FACE is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Buying and Selling Faceter

