Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Far Peak Acquisition worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $2,985,000. Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $2,985,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,854,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,399,000 after acquiring an additional 21,935 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 3.5% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Far Peak Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Far Peak Acquisition stock opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Far Peak Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Far Peak Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.