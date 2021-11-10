Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) to announce sales of $22.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.90 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $21.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $84.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $84.10 million to $85.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $91.15 million, with estimates ranging from $90.70 million to $91.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of FMAO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.01. 7,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,587. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.82%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 162.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 12.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 88,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

See Also: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.