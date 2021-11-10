Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) VP Sells $381,566.08 in Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $381,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

FAST opened at $58.82 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $59.56. The company has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.85.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.26%.

FAST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. NZS Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,440,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Fastenal by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

