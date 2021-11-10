Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires New Shares in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNR. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,573,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 1,831.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,527,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,765,000 after buying an additional 1,448,391 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 280.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,349,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,538,000 after buying an additional 994,862 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,215,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,058,000 after buying an additional 817,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $6,956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

CNR stock opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Cornerstone Building Brands Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

