Federated Hermes Inc. Buys New Shares in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Northwest Natural by 881.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1,987.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NWN shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

In other news, Director Malia H. Wasson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $96,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NWN stock opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.19. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $56.75.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. Northwest Natural’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.482 dividend. This is a boost from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 65.42%.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

