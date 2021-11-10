Federated Hermes Inc. Has $113,000 Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 859 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.36.

NYSE:DGX opened at $142.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.95 and a 200-day moving average of $140.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $160.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

