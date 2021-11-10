Federated Hermes Inc. Has $99,000 Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Garmin by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 775,708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,199,000 after buying an additional 45,969 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Garmin by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Garmin by 2,037.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 359,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,939,000 after buying an additional 342,293 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $144.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.20 and a 200-day moving average of $153.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $112.82 and a twelve month high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

