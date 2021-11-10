Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 28,592 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,592 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 13.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 35,111 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in JELD-WEN by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 999,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,255,000 after purchasing an additional 242,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in JELD-WEN by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,459,000 after purchasing an additional 244,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in JELD-WEN by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,911,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JELD-WEN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

In other news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $367,907.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 17,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $472,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,914,040 shares of company stock valued at $425,008,874. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 2.44.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

