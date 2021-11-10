Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 8,000 Shares of Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Galecto were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLTO. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Galecto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Galecto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Galecto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Galecto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Galecto in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 45.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galecto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.
Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts predict that Galecto, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Galecto Profile
Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.
Read More: Resistance Level
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO).
Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.