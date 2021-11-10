Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 8,000 Shares of Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Galecto were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLTO. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Galecto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Galecto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Galecto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Galecto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Galecto in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 45.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Galecto alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galecto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLTO opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87. Galecto, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $17.99.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts predict that Galecto, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galecto Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.