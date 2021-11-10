Feellike (FLL) Market Capitalization Achieves $17,312.69

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. Feellike has a total market capitalization of $17,312.69 and approximately $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feellike coin can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Feellike has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00076000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.20 or 0.00078255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.78 or 0.00101602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,790.87 or 1.00125984 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,704.88 or 0.07053076 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00020347 BTC.

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

