Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,331.79

Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,331.79 ($30.46) and traded as high as GBX 2,556 ($33.39). Fevertree Drinks shares last traded at GBX 2,536 ($33.13), with a volume of 158,765 shares traded.

FEVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,477.78 ($32.37).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,331.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,434.04. The company has a market cap of £2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 5.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a GBX 5.52 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

