Financial Analysis: Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) vs. United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) and United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.2% of Rockley Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Rockley Photonics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Rockley Photonics and United Microelectronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockley Photonics N/A N/A -$8.22 million N/A N/A United Microelectronics $6.21 billion 4.49 $814.13 million $0.75 14.97

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Rockley Photonics.

Profitability

This table compares Rockley Photonics and United Microelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockley Photonics N/A -259.82% -8.33% United Microelectronics 25.65% 21.41% 12.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Rockley Photonics and United Microelectronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockley Photonics 0 0 4 0 3.00 United Microelectronics 1 0 5 1 2.86

Rockley Photonics presently has a consensus target price of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 166.20%. United Microelectronics has a consensus target price of $7.30, indicating a potential downside of 35.00%. Given Rockley Photonics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rockley Photonics is more favorable than United Microelectronics.

Risk & Volatility

Rockley Photonics has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Microelectronics has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United Microelectronics beats Rockley Photonics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rockley Photonics

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors. The company was founded on May 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

