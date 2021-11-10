Financial Comparison: Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) and RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) and RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vivint Smart Home and RingCentral, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivint Smart Home 0 1 3 0 2.75 RingCentral 0 2 14 1 2.94

Vivint Smart Home currently has a consensus target price of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 85.28%. RingCentral has a consensus target price of $416.35, suggesting a potential upside of 78.20%. Given Vivint Smart Home’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Vivint Smart Home is more favorable than RingCentral.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.8% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of RingCentral shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of RingCentral shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and RingCentral’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivint Smart Home -31.15% N/A -14.49% RingCentral -9.78% -59.27% -6.55%

Volatility and Risk

Vivint Smart Home has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RingCentral has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and RingCentral’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivint Smart Home $1.26 billion 1.68 -$595.20 million ($2.29) -4.42 RingCentral $1.18 billion 18.06 -$83.00 million ($1.48) -157.86

RingCentral has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vivint Smart Home. RingCentral is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vivint Smart Home, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

RingCentral beats Vivint Smart Home on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home. It also offers other devices, including control panel, security cameras and smoke alarms, door and window sensors, door locks, motion and tilt sensors, glass break detectors, key fobs, medical pendants, carbon monoxide detectors, flood sensors, and lamp modules. The company's solutions enable subscribers to interact with various aspects of home with voice or mobile device, including engaging with people at front door, and viewing live and recorded video inside and outside homes; and control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors, as well as managing movement of families, friends, and strangers. As of March 31, 2020, its smart home platform had approximately 1.5 million subscribers and managed approximately 20 million in-home devices. It markets its products through direct-to-home, inside sales channels, and retail partnerships programs. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax. It sells its products under the RingCentral Professional, RingCentral Glip, and RingCentral Fax brands. The company was founded by Vlad Vendrow and Vladimir Shmunis in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.