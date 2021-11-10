Finning International (TSE:FTT) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Finning International in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$41.50 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$42.44.

TSE:FTT opened at C$38.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.84. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of C$22.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.22. The stock has a market cap of C$6.14 billion and a PE ratio of 19.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.51.

In other news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.39, for a total transaction of C$65,610.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$165,022.73.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

