Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA) Given Buy Rating at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA) in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of CVE:FCA opened at C$7.17 on Monday. Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs has a 52-week low of C$7.05 and a 52-week high of C$10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.72 million and a P/E ratio of 11.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.76.

Get Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs alerts:

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.58 million for the quarter.

Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. focuses on capital partnership investing in the U.S. income producing real estate and mortgage debt investments. It intends to acquire income producing U.S. real estate assets in the United States; and create a real estate debt and equity lending platform, which focuses on providing bridge mortgage loans and joint venture capital.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.