Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA) Rating Reiterated by Echelon Wealth Partners

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs stock opened at C$7.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.76, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs has a 1 year low of C$7.05 and a 1 year high of C$10.00. The firm has a market cap of C$49.72 million and a P/E ratio of 11.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.17.

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.58 million during the quarter.

Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. focuses on capital partnership investing in the U.S. income producing real estate and mortgage debt investments. It intends to acquire income producing U.S. real estate assets in the United States; and create a real estate debt and equity lending platform, which focuses on providing bridge mortgage loans and joint venture capital.

