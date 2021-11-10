First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Shares Gap Up to $21.05

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.05, but opened at $22.10. First Advantage shares last traded at $22.92, with a volume of 1,992 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.44.

The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.65.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Equities research analysts expect that First Advantage Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

