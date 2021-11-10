First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Shares Gap Up to $21.05

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.05, but opened at $22.10. First Advantage shares last traded at $22.92, with a volume of 1,992 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.44.
The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.65.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.
About First Advantage (NYSE:FA)
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.
Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.