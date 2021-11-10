First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 12.63%.

FGBI traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $22.44. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,048. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $23.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) by 1,501.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

