First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

FR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.64.

NYSE FR opened at $60.30 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $60.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.89.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,670,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,237,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,633,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,335,000 after buying an additional 34,222 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $252,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,950,000 after buying an additional 95,411 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $1,503,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

