First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna Bancshares from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a peer perform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.79.

FSLR stock opened at $114.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.82. First Solar has a one year low of $67.71 and a one year high of $123.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.35.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that First Solar will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in First Solar by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 139,437 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,620,000 after buying an additional 33,555 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in First Solar by 2.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,769 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,799 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,016 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $425,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

