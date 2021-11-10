First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 34,668 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,668 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.39% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

In related news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 11,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $368,214.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $57,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,008 in the last quarter. 30.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDP stock opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.74. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.83.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.