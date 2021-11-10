First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 927.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 191,943 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $6,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 39.2% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 296,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 83,493 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 131,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at $20,581,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3,126.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 537,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,389,000 after purchasing an additional 520,853 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 563.2% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 91,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 77,383 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $755,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.89. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

