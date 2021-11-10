First Trust Advisors LP Buys 22,422 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 115.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,422 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of CMC Materials worth $6,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the second quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in CMC Materials by 152.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in CMC Materials during the second quarter valued at $43,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in CMC Materials during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CMC Materials by 72.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMC Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMC Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.30.

CCMP stock opened at $140.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.11. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.19 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.54 and its 200 day moving average is $140.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.52%.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

