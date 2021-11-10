First Trust Advisors LP Buys 69,074 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 170.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,074 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $6,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of WABC stock opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.10. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $52.44 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.66.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 40.32%. The company had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.57 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WABC. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC).

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.